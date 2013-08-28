* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to rise in early trade, tracking rupee's fall to record lows and a jump in crude prices. The bond yield ended up 44 basis points at 8.78 percent on Tuesday. * USD/INR, which rose the most in a single day in 18 years on Tuesday, is likely to post another record high, breaching 66.30, dealers said. * Brent crude leaped to a six-month high on Tuesday to top $114 a barrel, raising inflationary concerns. * Ambiguity on how the government plans to accommodate the nearly $20 billion food security bill raised concerns that the fiscal deficit will blow out further, dealers said. * India's struggling economy is likely to grow even more slowly this fiscal year than the decade low of 5 percent struck last year, as investment will stay weak due to inadequate reforms and uncertainty ahead of a looming election, a Reuters poll showed. * Supply concerns will continue to weigh on sentiment with the RBI's sale of 180 billion rupees of bonds on Friday and 120 billion rupees of treasury bills. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)