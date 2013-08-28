* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to
rise in early trade, tracking rupee's fall to record lows and a
jump in crude prices. The bond yield ended up 44 basis points at
8.78 percent on Tuesday.
* USD/INR, which rose the most in a single day in 18
years on Tuesday, is likely to post another record high,
breaching 66.30, dealers said.
* Brent crude leaped to a six-month high on Tuesday to top $114
a barrel, raising inflationary concerns.
* Ambiguity on how the government plans to accommodate the
nearly $20 billion food security bill raised concerns that the
fiscal deficit will blow out further, dealers said.
* India's struggling economy is likely to grow even more slowly
this fiscal year than the decade low of 5 percent struck last
year, as investment will stay weak due to inadequate reforms and
uncertainty ahead of a looming election, a Reuters poll showed.
* Supply concerns will continue to weigh on sentiment with the
RBI's sale of 180 billion rupees of bonds on Friday and 120
billion rupees of treasury bills.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/
archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)