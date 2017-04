* USD/INR is likely to post another record high, breaching 66.30 on weak regional cues and uncertainty over Western military action against Syria. The pair ended at 66.24/25. * Dealers expect the pair to open around 66.80 levels and move in a range of 66.20 to 67.20. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed at 67.65-75 on Tuesday with volumes remaining high. * The safe haven yen hit a two-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, after posting its biggest rally in more than two months the previous day as investors scrambled for safety amid heightened geopolitical tensions. * The government's move on clearing infrastructure projects worth 1.83 trillion rupees ($28.38 billion) to revive economic growth failed to provide succour to the rupee. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)