BRIEF-Virat Leasing appoints Manoj Biyani as CFO
* Approved appointment of Manoj Biyani as chief financial officer w.e.f. 7Th April, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 9.25 pct
Issue price 100.75
Payment Date September 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 165 million
Turkish lira when fungible
ISIN XS0648456167
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Chinese banks will struggle to avoid further declines in profitability this year if tight market liquidity aimed at slowing further build-up in leverage remains in effect, as it is likely to increase funding costs, Fitch Ratings says. There is limited scope to pass higher funding costs to borrowers because corporate leverage and associated interest burdens are already high. Net interest margin contract
* Says 4.37 billion won worth of its second series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,254 won/share