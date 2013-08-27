BRIEF-Virat Leasing appoints Manoj Biyani as CFO
* Approved appointment of Manoj Biyani as chief financial officer w.e.f. 7Th April, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute (PFZ)
* * * *
Trance 1
Issue Amount 663 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 12, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.545
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0222136506
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 212 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 21, 2016
Coupon 0.25 pct
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0222136100
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 179 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 21, 2028
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 95.404
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 344 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0222136605
ISIN CH0215064350
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date September 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Chinese banks will struggle to avoid further declines in profitability this year if tight market liquidity aimed at slowing further build-up in leverage remains in effect, as it is likely to increase funding costs, Fitch Ratings says. There is limited scope to pass higher funding costs to borrowers because corporate leverage and associated interest burdens are already high. Net interest margin contract
* Says 4.37 billion won worth of its second series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,254 won/share