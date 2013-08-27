BRIEF-Andhra Bank seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by share issuance to India govt
* Seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by issuance of shares to India government
BANGALORE, Aug 27 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40000 ICS-201(B22mm) 40900 ICS-102(B22mm) 30600 ICS-103(23mm) 35000 ICS-104(24mm) 40100 ICS-202(26mm) 44600 ICS-105(26mm) 44700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 45000 ICS-105(27mm) 46000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 46300 ICS-105MMA(27) 47100 ICS-105PHR(28) 46800 ICS-105(28mm) 48000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 47400 ICS-105(29mm) 48400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 47700 ICS-105(30mm) 48600 ICS-105(31mm) 49200 ICS-106(32mm) 50000 ICS-107(34mm) 55500
* Seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by issuance of shares to India government
BENGALURU/MUMBAI, April 7 Gold demand in Asia remained soft this week, with premiums in China notching a slight uptick and those in India remaining unchanged, as higher prices kept physical buyers at bay.
* Sacheta metals ltd says sacheta metals limited has received order form UAE