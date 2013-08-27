BRIEF-Virat Leasing appoints Manoj Biyani as CFO
* Approved appointment of Manoj Biyani as chief financial officer w.e.f. 7Th April, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Orange SA
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date September 3, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.67
Reoffer price 99.67
Yield 1.945 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Agricole CIB, RBC & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011560069
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Chinese banks will struggle to avoid further declines in profitability this year if tight market liquidity aimed at slowing further build-up in leverage remains in effect, as it is likely to increase funding costs, Fitch Ratings says. There is limited scope to pass higher funding costs to borrowers because corporate leverage and associated interest burdens are already high. Net interest margin contract
* Says 4.37 billion won worth of its second series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,254 won/share