BRIEF-SGA Solutions says conversion of second series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.37 billion won worth of its second series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,254 won/share
Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 15, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.841
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30.2bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR
Payment Date September 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees 0.175 pct
ISIN DE000A1R07S9
