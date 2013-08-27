Fitch: Chinese Banks' Profitability Is Likely to Decline Further

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Chinese banks will struggle to avoid further declines in profitability this year if tight market liquidity aimed at slowing further build-up in leverage remains in effect, as it is likely to increase funding costs, Fitch Ratings says. There is limited scope to pass higher funding costs to borrowers because corporate leverage and associated interest burdens are already high. Net interest margin contract