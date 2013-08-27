August 127(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Wells Fargo & Co

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 03, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.463

Reoffer price 99.463

Yield 2.334 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, JP Morgan & Wells Fargo

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0968433135

