* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 1.35 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 1 percent. * Jitters over a possible U.S.-led military strike against the Syrian government knocked Asian equities on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a two-month low, and pushed oil prices and safe-haven gold to multi-month highs. * Overseas investors sold about $992.34 million worth of shares in the previous eight sessions through Tuesday, with global sentiment weakening further amid uncertainty about the prospect of military action against the Syrian government. * Parliament's approval of a $20-billion plan to provide cheap grain to the poor has renewed doubts about the government's resolve to control spending ahead of the elections due next year. * India's oil minister said on Tuesday the prime minister had asked him to save $25 billion on oil imports in the current fiscal year to help the country narrow its current account deficit (CAD). * Traders hope for more government and RBI measures to aid economy and markets. ($1 = 65.9650 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)