* Indian software services exporter Wipro Ltd will replace Reliance Infrastructure Ltd in the National Stock Exchange's 50-stock index, or Nifty effective Sept. 27, the NSE said in a statement on Tuesday. * Wipro had been excluded from the NSE index from April 1. * "A corporate action like our demerger of a listed company would generally result in a short term withdrawal of the scrip from the index as it has been happening in the past where such corporate action had been initiated," Wipro had said in a statement in Feburary.