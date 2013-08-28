* Indian shares fall over 1 percent on Wednesday after the Indian rupee slumped to a record low of below 67 to the dollar underscoring worries about India's fiscal deficit and foreign investors exiting. * The benchmark BSE index is down 1.2 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 1.4 percent. * Blue chip shares continue to fall on foreign selling worries with Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd down 5.2 percent, while ITC Ltd falls 2.4 percent * Overseas investors sold about $992.34 million worth of shares in the previous eight sessions through Tuesday, with global sentiment weakening further amid uncertainty about the prospect of U.S.-led military action against the Syrian government. * However, Wipro Ltd gains 1.5 percent after the announcement of its inclusion in the National Stock Exchange's 50-stock index, or Nifty effective Sept. 27. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)