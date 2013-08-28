SINGAPORE Aug 28 Emerging markets in much of Asia reeled on Wednesday, weighed down by a corrosive combination of capital outflows, slowing economic growth and surging oil prices on fears of further turmoil in the Middle East.

Stock markets in much of Southeast Asia have plunged into bear market territory and bonds are falling as foreign investors pull out, adding pressure on emerging market currencies, while the Indian rupee has been setting successive record lows.

Emerging markets have been under siege globally since the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated in May that it may soon begin tapering back its massive stimulus programme, which saw waves of cheap money pour into emerging market assets in search of higher yields.

(Asia Economists and Markets Desk)