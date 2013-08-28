* Shares of Indian software companies surge on expectations of improving business prospects due to the rupee's depreciation and recovery in the U.S. market. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 5 percent, Infosys Ltd gains 2.1 percent, while Wipro is up 2 percent. * Multiple dealers say overseas funds from Singapore and Hong Kong are lapping up IT shares on every level, citing them as a defensive play on US recovery. * "There is lack of buying choice in the market at the moment and therefore IT stocks are somewhat enjoying a premium over rest of the Indian shares," an institutional salesperson told Reuters. * Also, the weight of the IT sector in the NSE index will rise after Wipro Ltd's inclusion from Sept. 27. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)