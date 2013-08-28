BUZZ-India's Bhushan Steel surges to 20-mth high after report on loan restructuring
** Bhushan Steel Ltd rises as much as 8.3 pct to its highest since Aug 10, 2015
* Shares of Indian software companies surge on expectations of improving business prospects due to the rupee's depreciation and recovery in the U.S. market. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 5 percent, Infosys Ltd gains 2.1 percent, while Wipro is up 2 percent. * Multiple dealers say overseas funds from Singapore and Hong Kong are lapping up IT shares on every level, citing them as a defensive play on US recovery. * "There is lack of buying choice in the market at the moment and therefore IT stocks are somewhat enjoying a premium over rest of the Indian shares," an institutional salesperson told Reuters. * Also, the weight of the IT sector in the NSE index will rise after Wipro Ltd's inclusion from Sept. 27. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 10The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Monday is 6.31 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD