* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 11.63 percent, sharply higher than its cut-off of
11.0455 percent at last week's sale, according to the median
estimate of a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers.
* For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 12.25
percent, while the lowest was 11.25 percent.
* The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day t-bills at
11.48 percent, higher than the 11 percent cut-off at the auction
two weeks ago.
* The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 12 percent,
while the lowest was 10.75 percent.
* The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50
billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday.
