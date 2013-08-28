* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 11.63 percent, sharply higher than its cut-off of 11.0455 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 12.25 percent, while the lowest was 11.25 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day t-bills at 11.48 percent, higher than the 11 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 12 percent, while the lowest was 10.75 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters .com/ subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)