* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 16
basis points higher at 8.94 percent, but off highs of 9.04
percent.
* Dealers say bonds are finding some support around 9 percent
yield levels ahead of 80 billion rupees of OMO purchase by RBI
on Friday.
* "Some are finding 9 percent levels a good level for
investment," says state-run bank dealer.
* USD/INR breaches 68, surging to as much as 68.75, a
record high.
* Brent crude leaped to a six-month high on Tuesday to top $114
a barrel, raising inflationary concerns.
* Ambiguity on how the government plans to accommodate the
nearly $20 billion food security bill raised concerns that the
fiscal deficit would blow out further, dealers said.
* India's struggling economy is likely to grow even more slowly
this fiscal year than the decade low of 5 percent struck last
year, as investment will stay weak due to inadequate reforms and
uncertainty ahead of a looming election, a Reuters poll showed.
* Supply concerns will continue to weigh on sentiment with the
RBI's sale of 170 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, its biggest
of the fiscal first half.
