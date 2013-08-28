* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 16 basis points higher at 8.94 percent, but off highs of 9.04 percent. * Dealers say bonds are finding some support around 9 percent yield levels ahead of 80 billion rupees of OMO purchase by RBI on Friday. * "Some are finding 9 percent levels a good level for investment," says state-run bank dealer. * USD/INR breaches 68, surging to as much as 68.75, a record high. * Brent crude leaped to a six-month high on Tuesday to top $114 a barrel, raising inflationary concerns. * Ambiguity on how the government plans to accommodate the nearly $20 billion food security bill raised concerns that the fiscal deficit would blow out further, dealers said. * India's struggling economy is likely to grow even more slowly this fiscal year than the decade low of 5 percent struck last year, as investment will stay weak due to inadequate reforms and uncertainty ahead of a looming election, a Reuters poll showed. * Supply concerns will continue to weigh on sentiment with the RBI's sale of 170 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, its biggest of the fiscal first half. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)