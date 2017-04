* The growth risks to domestically driven countries like India, Indonesia, China and Philippines are lower than more open and trade dependant economies like Singapore and Hong Kong, says Standard & Poor's rating agency. * However, rising external financing risks can have negative repercussions on domestic growth for countries like India which have a high current account deficit. * "These rising external financing risks can have negative repercussions on domestic growth through tighter financing constraints and lower confidence, which is what we witnessed recently in India and Indonesia," says S&P in a report on Wednesday. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/ suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)