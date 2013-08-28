* BNP Paribas sharply cut India's GDP forecast to 3.7 percent for fiscal 2014 from 5.2 percent previously. The new forecast, if met, would mark India's lowest growth since fiscal 1992. * RBI's cash draining measures have increased risks to economic growth at a time when the economy was already slowing sharply over the summer, BNP says. * Recent data has been little short of "disastrous", BNP adds, noting falls in industrial output and PMI indicators. * However, the economy could recover to 5.3 percent by fiscal 2015, BNP argues, as the weaker rupee should allow a recovery in industrial production and export growth while RBI should be able to reverse quantitative easing and eventually resume monetary easing. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)