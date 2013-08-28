* European funds are selling shares of Indian private banks such as ICICI Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd, according to three institutional dealers who service buyside investors. * The NSE Bank index has fallen 25 percent since mid-July, when the RBI started tightening liquidity. * Traders say the continued selling in banking shares is a concern given foreign investors have high ownership of Indian banks. * Both ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have a nearly 40 percent foreign holding, according to exchange data. * "Funds have started focusing on those banks who are most geared to industrial and infrastructure sector, which are slowing," said an institutional sales person at a foreign brokerage house. * ICICI Bank is down 1.7 percent after falling as much as 5.7 percent, while Axis Bank is lower 6.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)