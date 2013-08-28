* European funds are selling shares of Indian private banks such
as ICICI Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd,
according to three institutional dealers who service buyside
investors.
* The NSE Bank index has fallen 25 percent since
mid-July, when the RBI started tightening liquidity.
* Traders say the continued selling in banking shares is a
concern given foreign investors have high ownership of Indian
banks.
* Both ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have a nearly 40 percent foreign
holding, according to exchange data.
* "Funds have started focusing on those banks who are most
geared to industrial and infrastructure sector, which are
slowing," said an institutional sales person at a foreign
brokerage house.
* ICICI Bank is down 1.7 percent after falling as much as 5.7
percent, while Axis Bank is lower 6.5 percent.
