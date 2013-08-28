* USD/INR trading at 67.65/66, retreating sharply from its record high of 68.75 reached earlier in the session, but still stronger than its close of 66.24/25 on Tuesday. * Traders say the initial round of central bank dollar selling and a rebound in equities is pushing exporters to sell their dollar holdings. * Domestic shares trading up 0.5 percent, after having earlier dropped as much as 2.9 percent, led by gains in software services exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services, while banks recovered from earlier falls on value buying. * "The pressure is finally shifting to the other side tracking equities and bonds. Exporters are being forced to sell after the central bank came in aggressively earlier today, which is a good thing," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)