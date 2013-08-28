BRIEF-Ford says investing $4.5 bln & introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next 5 years
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
Aug 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets PLC
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date August 30, 2016
Coupon 0.94 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.94 pct
Payment Date August 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BRL9154
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ