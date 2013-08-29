* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower taking cues from USD/INR. Bond yield rose 18 basis points to 8.96 percent on Wednesday. * USD/INR is likely to ease sharply, breaching 67 levels after the central bank said in a late announcement on Wednesday that it will provide dollars directly to state oil companies. The rupee had dropped 3.7 percent on Wednesday to hit a record low of 68.85. * A rise in the global crude oil prices, however, has reignited concerns about inflation and the bloated current account deficit, dealers said. * Supply concerns will continue to weigh on sentiment with the RBI's sale of 170 billion rupees of bonds on Friday and 120 billion rupees of treasury bills. * Data set to released on Friday is expected to show that growth likely slowed to 4.7 pct yr/yr in April-June from 4.8 percent in previous quarter. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)