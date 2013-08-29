* USD/INR may ease sharply after the central bank said it will provide dollars directly to state oil companies in a late announcement on Wednesday. * Dealers expect the pair to open at about 67 levels and move in a range of 66.50 to 68.50. It closed at 68.80/81 after dropping 3.7 percent on the day to hit a record low of 68.85, in its biggest single-day percentage fall since October 1995. * The Reserve Bank of India announced late on Wednesday a special window "with immediate effect" to sell dollars through a designated bank to Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, and Bharat Petroleum Corp "until further notice". * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed at 67.80-90 on Wednesday with volumes remaining high. * The safe-haven yen on Thursday trimmed some of the recent chunky gains that had taken it to three-week highs against the dollar, while a rebound in the Brazilian real offered hopes that emerging market currencies in Asia may find a bit of a reprieve. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)