Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 4, 2034

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.34

Reoffer price 99.34

Yield 3.043 pct

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1G0BJ5

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.