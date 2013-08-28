Aug 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount A$75 million
Maturity Date July 23, 2019
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 100.284
Reoffer price 100.284
Yield 5.19 pct
Spread 138 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ASW
Payment Date September 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total A$250 million when fungible
ISIN XS0953132999
Data supplied by International Insider.