Aug 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 04, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 15bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 15bp

Payment Date September 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

