Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.981
Spread 36.35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct 15 August 2016 UST
Payment Date September 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & J.P.Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN US298785GE09
