* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.9 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.7 percent. * Asian shares stabilised on Thursday after two days of steep losses as fears abated that U.S.-led forces would soon launch a military strike on Syria, and oil prices retreated from a six-month peak. * India's central bank will provide dollars directly to state oil companies in its latest attempt to shore up a currency that has slumped to a record low, reflecting the stiff economic challenges facing the country in an uncertain global environment. * The Reserve Bank of India announced late on Wednesday a special window "with immediate effect" to sell dollars through a designated bank to Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, and Bharat Petroleum Corp "until further notice". * Traders say continued foreign selling and expiry of August equity derivative contracts later in the day may increase volatility in the second half of trade on Thursday. * Foreign institutional investors sold about $1.12 billion worth of shares in the previous nine sessions through Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)