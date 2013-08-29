* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.9
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.7 percent.
* Asian shares stabilised on Thursday after two days of steep
losses as fears abated that U.S.-led forces would soon launch a
military strike on Syria, and oil prices retreated from a
six-month peak.
* India's central bank will provide dollars directly to state
oil companies in its latest attempt to shore up a currency that
has slumped to a record low, reflecting the stiff economic
challenges facing the country in an uncertain global
environment.
* The Reserve Bank of India announced late on Wednesday a
special window "with immediate effect" to sell dollars through a
designated bank to Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Hindustan
Petroleum Corp, and Bharat Petroleum Corp "until
further notice".
* Traders say continued foreign selling and expiry of August
equity derivative contracts later in the day may increase
volatility in the second half of trade on Thursday.
* Foreign institutional investors sold about $1.12 billion worth
of shares in the previous nine sessions through Wednesday.
