* Morgan Stanley downgrades Fortis Healthcare Ltd to "underweight" from "equal-weight" and cuts its target price to 88 rupees from 124 rupees, saying an improvement in margins/returns will take time as leverage remains high despite the company's efforts to raise funds. * Shares in Fortis Healthcare down 0.4 percent at 0507 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)