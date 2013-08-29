* India's state-owned oil companies gain on the central bank's
move to provide dollars directly to these companies.
* The Reserve Bank of India announced late on Wednesday a
special window "with immediate effect" to sell dollars through a
designated bank to Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Hindustan
Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp
"until further notice".
* IOC is up 1.1 percent, HPCL gains 1.2 percent while BPCL is up
2 percent.
* Expectations of a hike in diesel prices after parliament's
monsoon session ends on Sept. 6 are also seen helping shares.
* Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd also gains 2.1 percent.
