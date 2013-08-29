* India's state-owned oil companies gain on the central bank's move to provide dollars directly to these companies. * The Reserve Bank of India announced late on Wednesday a special window "with immediate effect" to sell dollars through a designated bank to Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp "until further notice". * IOC is up 1.1 percent, HPCL gains 1.2 percent while BPCL is up 2 percent. * Expectations of a hike in diesel prices after parliament's monsoon session ends on Sept. 6 are also seen helping shares. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd also gains 2.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)