* The benchmark BSE index is up 0.7 percent, while the
broader NSE index gains 0.6 percent, tracking a rebound
in the rupee from a record low after the central bank's
move to provide dollars directly to oil companies.
* India's benchmark index fell 3 percent while the NSE index
slumped 3.5 percent over the previous two sessions.
* Traders say continued foreign selling and expiry of August
equity derivative contracts later in the day may increase
volatility in the second half of trade on Thursday.
* Foreign institutional investors sold about $1.12 billion worth
of shares in the previous nine sessions through Wednesday.
* India's state-owned oil companies gain after the central
bank's move on Wednesday to provide dollars directly to these
companies.
* Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp
, and Bharat Petroleum Corp each gain more
than 1 percent.
* Financial shares gain after steep losses in the previous two
sessions are seen as overdone. Housing Development Finance
Corporation Ltd up 4.7 percent.
