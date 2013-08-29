* The benchmark BSE index is up 0.7 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.6 percent, tracking a rebound in the rupee from a record low after the central bank's move to provide dollars directly to oil companies. * India's benchmark index fell 3 percent while the NSE index slumped 3.5 percent over the previous two sessions. * Traders say continued foreign selling and expiry of August equity derivative contracts later in the day may increase volatility in the second half of trade on Thursday. * Foreign institutional investors sold about $1.12 billion worth of shares in the previous nine sessions through Wednesday. * India's state-owned oil companies gain after the central bank's move on Wednesday to provide dollars directly to these companies. * Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp , and Bharat Petroleum Corp each gain more than 1 percent. * Financial shares gain after steep losses in the previous two sessions are seen as overdone. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd up 4.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)