Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Sydney

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 25, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.743

Reoffer price 100.243

Payment Date September 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0222433291

