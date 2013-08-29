* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is lower 15 bps at 8.81 percent largely tracking gains in the Indian Rupee after the RBI opens dollar window for oil companies. * USD/INR trading at 67.35/40 after hitting record high of 68.85 on Wednesday. * India GDP growth likely slowed to 4.7 pct in the June quarter, data due post market hours on Friday. * RBI to sell 170 billion rupees of debt on Friday, its biggest weekly sale in fiscal first half. It will also buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds via OMOs. * The 5-year OIS 31 bps lower at 8.79 pct while the 1-year rate down 32 bps at 9.84 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)