* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower, supported by lower crude. Bond yield fell 19 basis points to 8.77 percent on Thursday. * USD/INR move will be watched for cues, dealers said. * Oil fell by more than 1 percent on Friday, pushing Brent below $114 a barrel, as fears over supply disruptions in the Middle East eased slightly after Britain said it will not join any military action against Syria. * Supply concerns will continue to weigh on sentiment with the RBI's sale of 170 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. * Data set to release at 1200 GMT is expected to show that growth likely slowed to 4.7 pct yr/yr in April-June from 4.8 percent in the previous quarter. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)