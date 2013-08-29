NEW DELHI Aug 29 India's PEC Ltd has bought 16,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $823 per tonne for shipment in September, two trade sources said on Thursday, higher than the last known price paid by the state-run company.

The cargoes will be delivered at the southern ports of Chennai and Tuticorin. The price included cost, insurance and freight.

The company originally sought 18,000 tonnes of the refined palmolein in a global tender last week.

Last month, PEC bought 24,160 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $787 per tonne.

PEC regularly buys the vegetable oil for the southern state of Tamil Nadu for public distribution. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)