Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco de credito e Inversiones
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 26, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.334
Reoffer price 99.934
Payment Date September 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0222435429
