Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount N$125 million

Maturity Date September 12, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue Price 99.746

Reoffer price 99.746

Yield 5.81 pct

Spread 138 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

