Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount N$125 million
Maturity Date September 12, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue Price 99.746
Reoffer price 99.746
Yield 5.81 pct
Spread 138 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
