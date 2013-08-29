Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower SBAB BANK AB (publ)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 04, 2020
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.796
Reoffer price 99.796
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, GSI & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0968885623
