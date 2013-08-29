Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower SBAB BANK AB (publ)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 04, 2020

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.796

Reoffer price 99.796

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, GSI & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0968885623

