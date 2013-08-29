Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse D'amortissement De La Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.247

Reoffer yield 2.469 pct

Spread 10.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 25 October 2022 FRTR

Payment Date September 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) &

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 3.55 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011333186

Data supplied by International Insider.