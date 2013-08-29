Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial

(ICO)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 31, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.759

Yield 2.489 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct October 2015 SPGB

Payment Date September 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Santander GBM

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0968922764

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.