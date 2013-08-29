Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on thursday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date March 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 8bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 8.15bp
Payment Date September 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Nomura & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 2
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $950 million
When fungible
RegS ISIN XS0905805742
144A ISIN US50048MBE93
