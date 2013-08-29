Aug 29 Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 12, 2016

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.827

Reoffer price 99.827

Yield 2.58 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0968975705

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 2.25 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 12, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 78bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 78bp

ISIN XS0968982669

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & SEB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

