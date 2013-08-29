Aug 29 Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 12, 2016
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.827
Reoffer price 99.827
Yield 2.58 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0968975705
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 2.25 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 12, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 78bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 78bp
ISIN XS0968982669
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & SEB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
