Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Teliasonera AB

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date September 5, 2033

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.18

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas

& Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

