Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Teliasonera AB
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date September 5, 2033
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.18
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas
& Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.