Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Societe Generale
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 8.25 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 8.255 pct
Payment Date September 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P),
BB (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0867614595
Data supplied by International Insider.