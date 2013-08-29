Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV
Guarantor Volkswagen AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.125 pct
Issue price 98.88
Reoffer price 98.88
Yield 5.2752 pct
Spread 310 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0968913342
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.213
Reoffer price 99.213
Yield 5.052 pct
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0968913268
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Citi, CMZ & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law German
