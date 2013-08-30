* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.06 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.37 percent. * Asian stocks rose in early trading and oil prices tumbled as a possible U.S. military strike on Syria appeared less likely. * Foreign institutional investors sold 2.48 billion rupees worth of Indian shares on Thursday, extending their selling streak for a tenth consecutive session. * India will release GDP data for the April-June quarter at 1200 GMT. * The economy is expected to have grown at a dismal 4.7 percent, a Reuters poll showed, after growing 4.8 percent annually in the March quarter. * Also, India will release fiscal deficit data for April-July at 1030 GMT while foreign exchange reserves data would be released at 1130 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)