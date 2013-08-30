* USD/INR may gain on Friday taking cues from the NDF markets and on expectations of month-end demand. * Dealers expect the pair to open at about 66.80 levels and move in a range of 66.20 to 67.50. It closed at 66.55/56 on Thursday after posting its biggest single-day gain since mid-January 1998. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed at 68.25-35 on Thursday with volumes remaining high. * Dealers will watch the growth data scheduled to be released at 1200 GMT. * Jitters about Syria were temporarily put aside after the British parliament rejected a motion supporting military action, a setback to Western governments looking to punish President Bashar al-Assad for what they believe was his use of chemical weapons against civilians. * The dollar greeted the Asian session on Friday at its highest in nearly four weeks against a basket of major currencies, having posted a strong rally thanks to month-end demand and upbeat U.S. economic data. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)