* Barclays downgrades select state-owned banks and finance companies, citing a slowing economy and unpredictable monetary policy responses. * The brokerage expects asset quality to remain problematic as the stress in economy is seen extending beyond the SME and mid-corporate segments to the large corporate segment. * "We are negative on PSU stocks on concerns that they not only have stressed exposures, but are likely to be constrained in taking risk mitigation actions," Barclays said in a report on Thursday. * The research house downgrades Bank of Baroda Ltd, Bank of India Ltd and Punjab National Bank Ltd to "underweight" from "equal weight". * Bank of Baroda gains 3 percent, while Bank of India is up 4 percent and Punjab National Bank rises 2 percent. * Among non-banking finance companies, LIC Housing Finance Ltd was cut to "equal weight" from "overweight", while Rural Electrification Corporation ltd was downgraded to "underweight" from "equal weight". * LIC Housing is up 2.1 percent, while REC is down 1.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)