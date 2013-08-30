* Morgan Stanley resumes coverage of Tech Mahindra Ltd at "overweight" and a target price of 1,650 rupees, saying shares remain undervalued and a re-rating can continue. * The bank says it believes the company's revenue growth over the next 2-3 years could surpass its and consensus expectations. * It highlights margin surprise, acquisition of treasury shares, acquiring other Mahindra group IT companies and higher dividend payout as key to further re-rating. * Tech Mahindra shares up 4.2 percent at 0437 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)