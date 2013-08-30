* The lower rollover of short positions from August to September derivative contracts set up the prospect of gains in broader shares, according to traders. * The rollover of futures on India's NSE index stood at 49 percent compared with the average of about 60 percent in the last three months, as per NSE data. * Traders say foreign investors have especially closed their short positions. * "Low rollover in the index futures is largely on the back of lower rollover by FIIs indicating their unwillingness to carry their short positions to the September series built earlier in the August series," says Jyotheesh Kumar, executive vice president of HDFC Securities. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / savio.shetty@thomsonreuters.com)